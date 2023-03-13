Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $18.60 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Paysafe Trading Down 0.4 %

PSFE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. Paysafe has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paysafe will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 528.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

