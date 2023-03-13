Paysafe’s (PSFE) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.28% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NYSE PSFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. 239,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paysafe has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. Paysafe’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
