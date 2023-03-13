Paysafe’s (PSFE) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSFE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.43. 239,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Paysafe has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. Paysafe’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

Paysafe Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Paysafe by 528.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Paysafe by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Paysafe by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

