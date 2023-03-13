PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is Franchise Capital Ltd’s Largest Position

Franchise Capital Ltd lessened its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389,676 shares during the period. PDD makes up about 44.4% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned 0.13% of PDD worth $102,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd raised its holdings in PDD by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after buying an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in PDD by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PDD by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,183,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after buying an additional 1,540,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PDD. KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

PDD stock opened at $85.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.29. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $106.38.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

