PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.2% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.35. 1,309,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,383. The company has a market capitalization of $241.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.50 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.