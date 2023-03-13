PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.4% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.08.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.62 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.50 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The stock has a market cap of $237.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

