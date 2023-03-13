Permian Resources (PR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Permian Resources (NASDAQ: PR):
- 3/10/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $12.00 to $13.00.
- 3/7/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Permian Resources was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/1/2023 – Permian Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Permian Resources Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.25. 11,493,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,898,147. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 4.54.
Permian Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 12.42%.
Insider Transactions at Permian Resources
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
