Persimmon (LON:PSN) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PSN. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.24) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.44) to GBX 1,600 ($19.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($17.66) to GBX 1,396 ($16.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($14.31) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,581.86 ($19.02).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Down 1.7 %

LON PSN traded down GBX 21 ($0.25) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,217 ($14.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 599.51, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,385.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,337.87. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,332 ($28.04).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.