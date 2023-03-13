Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $24.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 311.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Asana by 48.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

