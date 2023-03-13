Piper Jaffray Companies Increases Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $24.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Asana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.
Asana Stock Down 9.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $19.15 on Thursday. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.