Piper Sandler Lowers Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target to $41.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $20.73 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $34,539.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $34,539.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,838.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 in the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 394,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 182,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 97,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

