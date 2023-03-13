Pipestone Energy Corp. Plans Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:BKBEF)

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0223 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Pipestone Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,360. Pipestone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $5.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pipestone Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

