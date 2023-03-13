PlayDapp Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $109.47 million and approximately $10.15 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

