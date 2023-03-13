PLAYSTUDIOS’s (MYPS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

MYPS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 501,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.34. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

About PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

