Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PYTCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 601 ($7.23) to GBX 608 ($7.31) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 550 ($6.61) to GBX 630 ($7.58) in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYTCF opened at $7.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. Playtech has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $7.16.

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

