PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (PGF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

