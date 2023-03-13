Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Sells £104,278.58 in Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Samir Ayub sold 21,238 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 491 ($5.90), for a total transaction of £104,278.58 ($125,395.12).

Polar Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 490 ($5.89) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of £493.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,195.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.24. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 380.50 ($4.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 650 ($7.82). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 517.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 475.19.

About Polar Capital

