Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.8 days.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 3.8 %

OTCMKTS RAMPF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.52. 6,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Further Reading

Polaris Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It has interest in 72 MW geothermal project located in Nicaragua, a 5 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Peru. The company was founded by Yeheskel Ram on April 26, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

