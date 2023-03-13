Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Short Interest Update

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.8 days.
Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Down 3.8 %
OTCMKTS RAMPF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.52. 6,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.
Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris Renewable Energy (RAMPF)
