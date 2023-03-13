Polygon Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $761.29 Million (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Polygon has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00005138 BTC on exchanges. Polygon has a total market cap of $10.10 billion and $761.29 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Polygon

Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polygon

According to CryptoCompare, “Polygon (MATIC) is a scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain that aims to provide faster and cheaper transactions. It is a parallel blockchain that users can “bridge” their tokens to and interact with through compatible wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase Wallet. The network is secured by a Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm and its native currency, MATIC, is used to pay for transaction fees and can be staked to earn rewards. Polygon was launched in 2020 by Ethereum developers and has attracted several leading DeFi applications to its network, including Uniswap, Aave, and PoolTogether.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.

