Polymath (POLY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $550,858.18

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $169.73 million and $550,858.18 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.21 or 0.00338877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013926 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000693 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009677 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017320 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1791759 USD and is up 6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $300,150.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars.

