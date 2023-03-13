Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

Shares of BPOPM opened at $20.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $27.41.

