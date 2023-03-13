Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Poseida Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 682,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,978. The company has a market cap of $375.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.37. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

