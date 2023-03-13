PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PRA Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st.

PRA Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $40.00. 139,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,720. PRA Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.58.

Insider Activity at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PRA Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 119,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 118,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $830,400 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 269,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

