Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Short Interest Update

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Premier by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 29.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 53,905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $98,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Premier by 22.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PINC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 761,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.29. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINC. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

