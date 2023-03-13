Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Principal Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1,105.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

