Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.62 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.62 or 0.00019110 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $84.40 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00029238 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00034203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00021795 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00217177 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,213.11 or 1.00055755 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.57677403 USD and is up 6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,495,333.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.