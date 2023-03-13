ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Stake Boosted by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 1.2% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 33,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,741,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,826,719. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.