ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $5.35. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 16,990,423 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

See Also

