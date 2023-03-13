PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $15.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (PTBRY)
- Crocs May be a Comfortable Fit for Growth-Oriented Investors
- Watch Out for Inflation Deceleration If You Own These Stocks
- Snap Stock Snaps Back on Prospects for a TikTok Ban
- Mitigate Risk in Your Portfolio with These 2 Stocks
- Is Bionano Genomics a Risk Worth Taking at This Price?
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.