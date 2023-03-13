PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $15.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

