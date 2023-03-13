QITMEER NETWORK Price Down 33% Over Last Week (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $951,588.97 and approximately $653,539.80 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 33% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.18 or 0.00421311 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,906.39 or 0.28477875 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s launch date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.25425466 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $656,370.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars.

