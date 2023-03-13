QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.7% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,112,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,640,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,276,380 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $257,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

QCOM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.49. 2,859,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,005. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.