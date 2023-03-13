Quantstamp (QSP) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and approximately $605,370.57 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00423340 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.92 or 0.28614977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantstamp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.