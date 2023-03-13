QuarkChain (QKC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.72 Million

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One QuarkChain token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $54.72 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.

QKC is an ERC20-based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

