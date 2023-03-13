QUASA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $222.19 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $139.78 million and approximately $222.19 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00034481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00021884 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00217615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,201.88 or 1.00033441 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00172888 USD and is up 8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $250.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

