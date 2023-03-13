Ralph Lauren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 17,661 put options on the company. This is an increase of 707% compared to the typical volume of 2,188 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ralph Lauren

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,332 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after buying an additional 916,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,180,000 after purchasing an additional 778,289 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after buying an additional 674,405 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after buying an additional 640,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,172,000 after buying an additional 379,563 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RL shares. Bank of America upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

NYSE RL traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,371. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

