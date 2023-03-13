Raymond James Boosts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $3.50

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Holley to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of HLLY stock remained flat at $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 605,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.37. Holley has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Holley had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Holley by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Holley by 53.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Holley by 35.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Holley

(Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.