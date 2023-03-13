Raymond James Boosts Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target to C$84.00

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research lowered Linamar from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linamar presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.40.

Linamar Price Performance

TSE LNR opened at C$65.16 on Thursday. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$45.46 and a twelve month high of C$77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.19.

Linamar Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$38,801.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,239 shares in the company, valued at C$199,490.01. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Articles

