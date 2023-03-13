Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.94

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.94 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 6365686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Down 6.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after buying an additional 206,798 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 204.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.