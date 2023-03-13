renBTC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $341,041.95 (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $23,252.97 or 1.04119153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $83.24 million and $341,041.95 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

