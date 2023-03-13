Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX):

3/8/2023 – Cidara Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Cidara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/1/2023 – Cidara Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

2/26/2023 – Cidara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/18/2023 – Cidara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/10/2023 – Cidara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2023 – Cidara Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/25/2023 – Cidara Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Cidara Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

CDTX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. 2,887,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,983. The company has a market cap of $118.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 724.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 606,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

