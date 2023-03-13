Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) recently:

3/1/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

2/28/2023 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2023 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/24/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50.

2/23/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$8.50.

2/13/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.00.

2/3/2023 – Lundin Mining was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/2/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$8.25 to C$10.25.

1/17/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

1/13/2023 – Lundin Mining was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “sell” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Lundin Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $5.74 on Monday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

