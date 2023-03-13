Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 532 ($6.40) target price on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Ricardo Price Performance

Shares of RCDO stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 568 ($6.83). 235,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 538.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £353.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3,562.50 and a beta of 0.54. Ricardo has a 12 month low of GBX 325 ($3.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 596.04 ($7.17).

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

