Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 554,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 461,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,227. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $284.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. Richardson Electronics has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter valued at $10,664,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 345,974 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,603,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

