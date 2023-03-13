RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RMI stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $395,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.