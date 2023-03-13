RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0974 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of RMI stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $20.02.
Insider Transactions at RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
In other news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 21,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $395,643.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
