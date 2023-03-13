Roku’s (ROKU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROKU. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.12.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.54. 13,102,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,512,507. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.78. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $139.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,633 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Roku by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,747 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,323 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $32,612,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

