Royal Bank of Canada Increases IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 190

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IWG Stock Performance

IWG stock opened at GBX 184.20 ($2.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 111.25 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.60 ($3.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,083.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.06.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers coworking and collaboration spaces; flexible and scalable spaces; work and community spaces; private, professional, and memberships workspaces; virtual offices, meeting rooms, and lounges; and reception services and conference products.

