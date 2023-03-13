Royal Bank of Canada Increases IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target to GBX 190

IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
IWG Stock Performance
IWG stock opened at GBX 184.20 ($2.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,515.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. IWG has a 1-year low of GBX 111.25 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 283.60 ($3.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,083.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.06.
About IWG
Further Reading
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for IWG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IWG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.