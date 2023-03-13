Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut HireRight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised HireRight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HireRight has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Get HireRight alerts:

HireRight Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HRT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The company had a trading volume of 113,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,237. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. HireRight has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Insider Transactions at HireRight

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $415,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,492,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,849,261.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 502,972 shares of company stock valued at $5,494,406 in the last three months. 13.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 56.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth $3,416,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 331.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.