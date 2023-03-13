Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

VSE stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. 44,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,987. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $523.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $59.15.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in VSE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 218,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VSE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VSE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in VSE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

