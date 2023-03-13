Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.
VSE Trading Down 3.1 %
VSE stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. 44,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,987. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a market capitalization of $523.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.91. VSE has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $59.15.
About VSE
VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.
