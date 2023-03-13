Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates GBX 775 Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.32) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.85) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.96) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.52) to GBX 780 ($9.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 743.50 ($8.94).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 592.60 ($7.13) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 600.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 531.16. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.86). The firm has a market cap of £118.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,004.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,576.27%.

In other news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.61), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($402,719.23). 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

