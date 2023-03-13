Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

NYSE:RCL opened at $65.26 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 56.86% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.78) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

