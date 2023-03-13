Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RBY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.00.

RBY traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 206,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,731. The company has a market cap of C$144.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.46. Rubellite Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$5.14.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

