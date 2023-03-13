Rublix Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50.19 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Rublix has a total market capitalization of $478,839.28 and approximately $50.19 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rublix has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rublix

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official website is rublix.io. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.02323803 USD and is up 7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $50.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

